At Diego Armando Maradona the race already closed after 21 minutes with the goals of Koulibaly, Osimhen, Lozano and Mertens, in the second half the Dutchman and the seal of Rrahmani.

Napoli with a very high head after the fool with Empoli, Sassuolo knocked out by 6-1 to Diego Armando Maradona. The match began with the protests of the fans after the debacle with the Emilians and the consequent farewell to the championship race, “now the omelette is done” the kindest phrase. The shot of pride was already understood from the second minute with the post taken by Osimhen, a sensation then confirmed by Koulibaly’s header from a corner kick. Goal photocopy from the same corner and always head by Osimhen at 15 ‘; three of a kind in the 19 ‘, Lozano scores for the 3-0 on a pass by Osimhen and a poker in the 21’ by Mertens.

In the second half the story does not change: Naples in attack, simply. And in the 55th minute the goal from Mertens arrives, a personal double. At 71 ‘goal canceled a goal by Osimhen for offside, and it is instead Rrahmani who signs the coat against Sassuolo. Goal of the flag for the guests at 88 with Lopez.

