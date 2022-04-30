I’m 53,602 the new cases of Covid in Italy (there were 58,161 yesterday, here is the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.463.200 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 130 (yesterday 133), for a total of 163,057 victims from February 2020 ***.

The vaccination campaign

I’m 136,803,908 doses of vaccine administered so far in Italy, 96.4% of those delivered, equal to 141,900,542. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the health emergency commissioner, updated at 06.17 today. Then, 39,334,589 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.48% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,377,163 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 91.45 of the over 12 population. audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,383,957 (37.85% of the population), while 1,254,710 (34.32%) have completed the vaccination cycle.