In the last few hours, unexpectedly, a new chapter was added to the Madeleine McCann casethe three-year-old girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007. After the DNA results of julia wendellthe young Polish woman who claimed to be Maddie, the US police reported that they seized a cell phone belonging to her and are currently analyzing the information.

The case remains one of the biggest mysteries of the 21st century worldwide. a little bit of 16 years since the disappearance of the British girlinvestigators were unable to determine what happened.

Over the years, hypotheses that pointed in different directions were formulated to try to find Madeleine’s whereabouts, or at least to find out who was responsible for her disappearance. However, no one got conclusive evidence and from there all kinds of ideas and conspiracy theories proliferated on social networks.

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann.

The most recent was that of Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish girl who presented herself on social media and in the media as if she were Madeleine McCann herself. According to her account, she was deceived by her parents and she has almost no childhood memories of her.

In addition, he supported this idea in supposed physical similarities that he has with the disappeared, such as an eye spot and a birthmark on one leg.

After much insistence and despite the initial refusal of her parents considering that it would be an unnecessary pain for Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, finally a DNA test was performed to prove its origin. The result was conclusive and showed that Julia is Polish, with a small percentage of origins from Lithuania and Russia. Therefore, he is not who he claimed to be.

Photograph of Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007, the same day she disappeared.

Authorities investigate Julia Wendell’s cell phone

When the topic seemed closed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, United Statesinformed the Polish authorities that he has the young woman’s mobile device, which would have been handed over voluntarily, and sThey are in the research stage. and analysis of the material, according to Radar Online and Daily Mail.

In this way, the mystery around the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues. The most important change with the appearance of Wendell was that the issue was reactivated, both in the public debate and for the authorities.

