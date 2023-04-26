A couple of years ago there was quite a scandal with the official film of Black Widowbecause apparently there was a deal that ended in bad terms between the main actress and herself Disney. And now, many have wondered if he will return to the character in any way, with an answer that may be too daunting.

Through a new interview with specialized film media, johansson commented that everything related to the universe of movies of Marvel, so he would not return even in cameos. One of his arguments is that she has done it for too long and no longer wants to continue with Black Widow for much longer.

Here what he commented:

I finished. The chapter ended. I did everything I had to do. Also going back and playing a character over and over again, for a decade, was a great once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It is worth mentioning that Johansson was interested at the time in creating a series starring her character, but it seems that this has gone after the discontent that was had with Disney. This means that if there is a multiverse war, it is possible that the actress will not appear with her character to the sadness of the fans.

Via: CBR

editor’s note: Well, it seems that she is determined not to continue, and the truth is that the decision must be respected, practically the MCU veterans have left, so we must make way for the new generation.