THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday 29 December 2021, 10:32



The Murcia City Council reported this Wednesday of the suspension of the Magi Car that was going to be held on January 6 in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga. The reason, as indicated by the Consistory, is due to the illness of one of the actors who was going to participate. Yes, the Children’s New Year’s Eve event will take place, which takes place in the same enclave of the city, at 11:30 am, with controlled capacity and the attendees seated.

In addition, the Gathering of Squads of the Balls of Patiño is also postponed to the end of February. The City Council has not yet ruled on whether there will be changes with the Three Kings Parade, so for now it will be held as planned.