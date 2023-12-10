Peter Arevalo, better known as Mr. Peet, surprised his followers on his podcast 'Madrugol' by speaking about 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and revealing why he ruled out being part of the program again. As is known, the commentator was a member of the second season and, thanks to his skill in the kitchen, he managed to position himself as one of the favorites, but ultimately ended up losing. Furthermore, the Peruvians had greatly empathized with him due to his histrionic personality.

Why didn't Mr. Peet agree to return to 'Celebrity Chef'?

The popular Mr. Peet said that the invitation of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' It came to him after having accepted a commitment with another brand and, due to the overlap in schedules, it was impossible for him to accept the culinary reality show.

“I spoke with the people from 'The Great Chef' some time ago, but I had already assumed a commitment as the image of an advertising campaign. The recordings coincided with those of 'The Great Chef', that's why I told them I couldn't because I had already made a commitment. What's more, before I came in at 10 am and left at 6 pm, now they told me it's from 8 am to 5 pm, but I still couldn't,” explained Peter Arévalo.

What does Mr. Peet think of 'The Big Chef: Celebrities'?

Peter Arevalo He made it clear that he has a deep affection for the entire production of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and, although at this moment it is impossible to turn around, he assures that in a moment he will do so.

“I became very fond of the producer, but due to time constraints I was not going to be in that season (…). There's no need to regret it or anything, things happen for a reason. The most important thing is what happens and not what could have happened. Luanita (her fan of hers), I'm sorry I haven't cheered you up since 'The Great Chef', but at some point I'll be there.”

