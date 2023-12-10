After the unfortunate failure of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Monterrey Football Club is planning the reinforcements to be made for the next Clausura 2024 Tournament with which they will seek to target their squad and return to the forefront of Mexican football.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Diego Medinathe Sultana del Norte team is looking at the positions to reinforce for the next competition and everything seems to indicate that there will be a clean slate in the squad led by Fernando Ortiz.
However, hiring will not be taken lightly and the elements to be signed will be analyzed in depth, since many of the latest reinforcements have been left behind, such as the cases of Duvan Vergara and Joao Rojasto name a few.
The center forward position is one of the main ones to be reinforced, so the board will try not to make mistakes and will try to ensure that the attacker who arrives is of the level and quality of Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterame. Therefore, it seems that Rodrigo Aguirre he will end up leaving the team.
Another position that they have in mind to reinforce is the left midfielder since Joao Rojas He has not met expectations and would be one of those sacrificed who would try to get him out of the club.
The containment stocking will also seek to be reinforced so Omar Govea It could be a shock. The idea is that the player who arrives is a starter along with Luis Romoone of those who have been suggested for that position is Richard Sánchez to whom the 'Tano'knows and that with André Jardine has ceased to be the owner, for his part, Jonathan Gonzalezcould leave the institution again.
Finally, they would also look for players for both wings who can provide internal competition to both Stephen Medina as Jesus Gallardo.
