Brandon Rojasfrom the GWErcoSHIMANO team, won the long-distance event of the cycling nationals in the Under-23 category, which ended in the Plaza de Bolívar in Tunja this Saturday.

Rojas managed to overcome Camilo Gomez (Trinity Racing), who was silver, already Cesar Pantoja (Orgullo Paisa), which won the bronze medal.

The race took place under a heatwave sun, very contrary to the cold experienced in the Boyacá area.

(Josep Guardiola: unexpected reaction to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool)

(Pan American Games 2027: they reveal the cause that determines the option to recover the venue)

Rojas won with a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 52 seconds, while his rivals came in three and seven seconds, respectively.

“Táchira we got sick. I had a flu, but I was getting better. I was coughing a lot at the beginning, but it went away,” said the champion.

It did not stop…

And he added: “At the beginning there was a leak, I didn't fall into it. He had to go alone and three of the team arrived to work.”

Once he got off the bike, Rojas burst into tears, because in recent months he had been suffering from an injury to his right knee.

He spent almost five months without riding a bike, but in the end he was able to compete in the nationals and win.

(Mario Sabato confesses in Colombia: 'Nairo Quintana's triumph changed my life')