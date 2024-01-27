Under the arch bridge of this section of an abandoned railway line in the suburb of Camden in the northern part of London, the tents of the homeless are erected and their discarded mattresses are scattered, and green tree leaves peek out from the gaps between the overhead beams, where the blue paint of the arches, which dates back to the Victorian era, is peeling off. . Planning is currently underway to transform this area into a public park and a thriving green space, which is expected to be a strong attraction for tourism and for the residents of the city of London and its suburb of Camden, famous for its market, modern shops, and dynamic life, dear to the hearts of young people and tourists. The planned park will be 25 feet above the streets, allowing a different view of London, giving the visitor fresh air and the bustle below, while the view extends over a piece of north London filled with homes and offices. The plan to create the park has won praise from lawmakers and conservation groups, including some former mayors of London and the leader of the opposition Labor Party. But the opinions of local residents were the focus of the planning team, so it enlisted the help of social enterprises that helped consult residents about their vision for the upcoming park and present Their proposals about its plan. (Image from the New York Times service)