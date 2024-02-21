The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Tuesday the credentials of the new ambassadors of Guyana, Richard Van West-Charles; Norway, Nils Martin Gunneng; Brazil, Glivânia María de Oliveira, and four other countries in Asia, Africa and Europe.

(Also read: Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Venezuela to meet with the Vice President)

In a marathon day, the president attended to each diplomat at the Miraflores presidential palace, where they arrived one after another and were received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil.

Although these brief interviews were carried out in the afternoon, the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) broadcast them all in a row at night, starting with the Brazilian and ending with the Norwegian representative.

Richard Van West – Charles presented me with his credentials as Ambassador-designate of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Dialogue, sincere conversation, harmony and Peace is the path of our people. pic.twitter.com/dkuONnw1A4 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 21, 2024

So far the Government has not given details of what was discussed during these meetings, although VTV recalled the diplomats' resume and the relations that Caracas maintains with each of these countries.



The Guyanese ambassador arrived in the country on February 3, in a bilateral attempt to reduce tensions around Venezuela's century-old claim over the Essequibo.an oil-rich territory that is controlled by Georgetown.

Also presenting their credentials were Fadel al Hassun, as the new ambassador of Kuwait, Katarina Andric (Serbia), Meshack Kitchen (Zimbabwe) and Joseph Gerad B Angeles (Philippines). Through X, Maduro assured today that his country's relations with the world, based on “cooperation and deep friendship,” are advancing “very strongly.”

Likewise, the president pointed out that the development of these relations aims to build a “new humanity of peace and union” that guarantees “joint well-being.”

EFE