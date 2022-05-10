Do you secretly dream of a job in the motorcycle sector? Then this vacancy at Hocoparts might be something for you. There they are looking for a Commercial office employee (m/f) in Aalst.

JOB OFFER

Hoco Parts is specialized in importing and distributing high quality products for the motorcycle aftermarket in Europe. We are a dynamic and fast-growing company and supply only A-brands exclusively to motorcycle companies. As an employer, Hoco Parts offers excellent terms of employment, an appropriate salary and an excellent working atmosphere. As a commercial office employee you have a wide range of tasks. You are the first point of contact for our customers in Europe, with an emphasis on the Belgian and French market. For more information, go to www.hocoparts.com†

The position

As a commercial office employee you have a wide range of tasks. You are the first point of contact for our customers in Europe, with an emphasis on the Belgian and French market.

Tasks and responsibilities

• Service-oriented service via telephone and email

• Process orders

• Answer specific questions in the commercial and technical field

• Maintain frequent contact with your colleagues from purchasing and product management

• Supporting the field sales representatives

• Service is tailor-made for you; calling, e-mailing, providing service gives you energy!

You are expected

• Appointment = appointment

• Knowledge of the motorcycle market

• Communicative and social skills

• HBO5 work and thinking level

• Be able to quickly switch between tasks

• Experience with work and system processes

• Motorcycle license or the intention to obtain it

• Excellent command of French and Dutch

• Excellent knowledge of MS office: Word, Excel, Outlook

• An absolute advantage is the command of additional languages, especially Danish, German, English, French

• Living in the vicinity of Aalst (9300 (B) < 30 km)

You will be part of a young, dynamic and successful team in an internationally growing company.

React

Hocoparts would like to receive your application, with CV and motivation letter, via hr@hocoparts.com.