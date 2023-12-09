Apart from the semester spent with Maverick Vinales, on the occasion of his promotion to the official team, Fabio Quartararo’s career in MotoGP has always been with Franco Morbidelli on the other side of the garage.

Both in the first two seasons of “El Diablo” in the premier class, with the Sepang Racing Team (SRT), and subsequently with the Yamaha factory team, Fabio has always managed to cross-reference his data with the Roman rider, who has always beaten, except in 2020, when Morbidelli finished the world championship in second place.

Given Quartararo’s level of knowledge of Morbidelli, the evolution of the Roman rider from next season, when he will compete on the Desmosedici GP that Prima Pramac Racing has made available to him, will be much easier to interpret than the speed that Marc Marquez can demonstrate.

In 2023, the M1’s lack of competitiveness meant the Nice driver finished tenth in the overall standings, with his teammate 13th, 70 points behind. Quartararo was the only rider to reach the podium, three times and always in third position, while Morbido’s best performance came in Argentina, where he finished fourth.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

“Obviously I’m very interested to see what will happen next year with Marc. But, above all, what interests me is Franco, who has been my teammate practically since I started racing in MotoGP,” said Quartararo in a interview granted to Motorsport.com.

“I’ve been racing with Maverick for half a season, but Franco has been by my side for most of the time. So I’m very interested to see how he will perform on a factory Ducati and how quickly he will adapt,” added the number 20.

“Morbidelli has spent many years on a Yamaha, like me, so it will be nice to see how he will behave in the first half of 2024,” added Quartararo, who will end his contract with the Iwata manufacturer at the end of next season and will certainly be one of the main attractions of the drivers market in the coming months.