Dhe Hamburger SV makes a mistake in its own living room for the first time, Hertha BSC sets the next exclamation mark: The promotion favorite from the Hanseatic city missed the jump to second place in the second Bundesliga with a 1:2 (1:1) defeat against SC Paderborn, while The Berliners moved further forward on matchday 16 with a 2-1 (0-1) win at 1. FC Kaiserslautern. SpVgg Greuther Fürth stumbles late.

Pal Dardai’s Berliners are getting better and better. The cup conquerors HSV defeated FCK with the advantage after falling behind and are gradually approaching the top group. For Kaiserslautern, the negative trend in the league continues: It was already the fifth defeat in a row. On Tuesday, the Palatinate team advanced in the DFB Cup with a 2-0 win against Nuremberg.

In front of 45,308 spectators, Florian Niederlechner (49th minute) and Marc Oliver Kempf (82nd) ​​scored the goals for the guests. Almamy Touré (16th) initially gave FCK the lead. As a result, Kaiserslautern was the more active team and earned the narrow lead at halftime. The hosts’ lead didn’t last long after the restart. Niederlechner scored a remarkable overhead kick to equalize. FCK professional Affez Aremu, who came on as a substitute at half-time, was shown a red card after 60 minutes for serious foul play.

As a result, the Berliners only created a few great opportunities. Kaiserslautern’s goalkeeper Julian Krahl brilliantly parried a shot from Jonjoe Kenny. After the following corner he was powerless when Marc Oliver Kempf poked the ball over the line from close range to make it 1-2. The FCK pushed forward again, but they were no longer able to equalize.







In Hamburg, both teams delivered an even first half. Laszlo Benes (11th minute) delighted the HSV crowd with his long-range shot from around 20 meters. Former Hamburg player Filip Bilbija (21st) canceled out HSV’s interim lead in front of 52,244 spectators for Paderborn.

The second half didn’t start to the home team’s liking. First, the strong central defender Stephan Ambrosius had to be replaced injured after almost 50 minutes. Then his replacement Dennis Hadzikadunic caused the SCP’s second goal due to a slip: The strong SCP attacker Ilyas Ansah ran freely towards the HSV goal and only had to push in (62nd). Shortly afterwards, goalscorer Bilbija received a red card for a hard start (69′), while on the other side Miro Muheim (78′) received a red card for an emergency stop. In stoppage time, Bakery Jatta hit the crossbar with a long cross.

Meanwhile, Fürth let its streak break late. With a last-minute goal from Mo El Hankouri (90+5) to make it 1-1 (0-0), 1. FC Magdeburg ended its five-game winning streak without conceding a goal. Coach Alexander Zorniger’s team missed the jump to second place in the table. Tim Lemperle gave Fürth the lead in the 59th minute.