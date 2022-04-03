Marc Marquez at Termas de Rio Hondo is not there due to the flare-up of diplopia, an eye problem that has kept him off the slopes very often over the last few months. Yet it is as if his presence were perceived anyway.

The Honda team manager, Alberto Puig, spoke over the last few hours about the problem of the Japanese manufacturer’s top rider and spoke to DAZN’s microphones.

“We need to clarify the situation a bit, he had the episode of the eye the other day, if you look closely the falls were brutal, but he had fallen many times before and nothing had happened to him. He had this accident. last year, but nothing had happened to him since 2011, we can’t think that every time Marc falls he will have this problem. The fact is that the incidents in Mandalika were brutal, especially the last one, it was horrible. We all have course, we all fell and it was a very bad accident, “admitted Puig.

A new eye injury that is beginning to worry, given that it is the fourth in the driver’s career and the second in a few months.

“Logically we are worried because we started well in Qatar, then this happened and he can’t be here. But there is still a long way to go in the championship and I can’t go into negative mode and think we can’t do well. Worried yes , for him, but it does not stop there, we must go on “.

In the midst of such a sequence of injuries, since July 2020 when he crashed in Jerez, Puig has been asked if Marc should take the return, this time, more quietly.

“Honda and Marc the only goal they have is the championship, things in racing change very quickly, if we take this as a reference, Indonesia was a disaster. But Qatar and the tests went well, the new bike, from ‘start, the riders think it works well, the situation is not the best, but with 20 races to go, we can’t think that we started badly or be negative, maybe we need to take another approach to the races, but we can’t forget that Marc it’s Marc and everything he has won has been his way, and he has eight world titles. “

“Honestly I don’t know if we should change the approach to racing, what I do know is that people don’t change. It is possible that driving the way Marc did before has worked for him and now we have to adapt, but we are also evaluating an event. which went wrong, but if it went well the matter would be very different. “

Puig continued his speech again talking about Mandalika and the fact that if he had not fallen, Marc would certainly have fought for the top positions. “The problem is that he didn’t run the race due to concussion (he was declared ineligible), if he didn’t have that problem, despite the crashes he suffered over the weekend, we think he would have been leading the race. fighting for the win. Then it was in the wet and it’s an unknown factor, but in the dry we know he would have been in front. “

“After all that Marc has been through, he hasn’t seen any rider do what he does. When a rider is afraid it’s over, and Marc has never been afraid, neither with the crashes he suffered nor the injuries he suffered. has reached that area of ​​fear. “

“I don’t know if we need to change the approach, not so much for him, but more for the category as it is, as are the bikes and the equality that exists at the moment. Maybe we can look for another type of strategy, but I don’t think it’s a solution to completely change Marquez. “

2 In recent years, things have evolved and changed a lot, before we all knew what we had, now we are all the same, Aprilia arrives and takes pole position. I don’t see a radical change in Marc’s style, and I want to insist that we are judging something because it went wrong, if it went well, we would be talking about something very different. “

“The good thing about sight is that you see or don’t see, if you break an arm you come back and you have a handicap, but with sight, when Marc comes back he will see well and, therefore, he will have no handicap and can fight to win from day one. . When Marc comes back, and he has it in him as standard, he will surely do it to fight to win, “concluded Puig.