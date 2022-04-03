Nurse ‘s strike A nurse doing protective work in a surgical ward describes the first strikes: “The situation was even better than normal for one nurse”

Thousands of nurses are on strike, but conservation work obliges many nurses to work. We asked one of the nurses in the conservation work how the shifts went during the strike.

On Friday practical nurse Sarianna Suominen went on strike like thousands of other caregivers. Immediately in the morning, he took part in a protest in support of the strike in the Meilahti hospital area.

“Shortly after the event, I received an invitation to do conservation work.”

In practice, Suominen is on strike, but he may be called in for protection work as needed. Suominen works in the surgical ward of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Based on his duties, the employer has the right to call for protection work.

The surgical ward treats, among other things, acute and chronic wounds and cancers.

First According to Suominen, the night in conservation work went smoothly. In part, the calmness was due to the fact that patients had already had time to move between wards during the day and nothing acute occurred.

During the night, patients received their medication, the results of their laboratory tests and all other treatment they needed, says Suominen.

“The situation was even better than normal for one caregiver.”

This is because Suominen’s ward became a nurse who had to be transferred to other positions, as his own ward was closed due to the strike. Usually, the surgical ward has three nurses on the night shift, but there were four nurses on the night between Friday and Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that the employer [lakon aikana] invites conservation work, even though it means more caregivers than usual. ”

Patients in the ward will not be comforted either, as the periods of non-urgent care have been canceled due to the closure of other wards.

Suominen’s department has also had to cancel planned cuts. Even a minimum number of patients are admitted to the ward.

The strike is so early that it is difficult to know in which direction the situation will change, Suominen says. The number of patients may suddenly increase.

“So to speak, be calm before the storm.”

Second conservation work did not differ much from the previous one, says Suominen. There were three nurses on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“One inpatient came to the ward for treatment because he could not be repatriated, but that did not affect the overall picture.”

Suominen has heard that there have been more busy nights in the morning and evening shifts, because there have been fewer caregivers in conservation work than usual.

“But they too have survived without compromising patient safety.”

“I have received a message from the professional team that where it has been more busy, doctors have become a helping hand in therapeutic tasks such as hygiene.”

Suominen says that hecticness is part of the nature of work.

“Surgical nursing is such that the rush may rise unexpectedly. Sometimes we go stronger. It’s part of the job description to go with larger numbers of patients and be treated more in less time. ”

Even if all the obligatory work tasks were done during the day, the hurry of the nurses would eventually be reflected in the patient queues, Suominen reminds.

“Surgery has to be postponed and urgency assessed because there are not always enough nurses.”