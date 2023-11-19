The tires are playing a decisive role in this world championship, Jorge Martin knows something about it as he thundered against Michelin at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix. However, the regulation does not forgive anyone and, in addition to the Pramac rider, warnings were triggered, which became the riders’ nightmare. In fact, since the second half of the season, a minimum limit has been established for tire pressure, below which one cannot go, under penalty of a sanction, preceded by a warning.

This Sunday in Lusail, four riders went below the minimum allowed for over 50% of the race (in the Sprint it is 30%): Johann Zarco, Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Alex Marquez. Just a warning for everyone, having encountered the irregularity for the first time. But in the Valencia race they will have to be careful if they don’t want to incur the 3 second time penalty imposed by the regulations.

The tire pressure weighs like a sword of Damocles on the drivers, who go into the last race of the season, scheduled for next week, with the variable that could influence the final result. The ones who need to be careful are the four already mentioned for today’s race, plus Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini (Iker Lecuona also received the warning, but it depends on whether or not Alex Rins returns to Valencia).

Two illustrious names also appear on the warning list: we are talking about the two title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The Spaniard was warned in Thailand, while the reigning champion received the warning last week in Malaysia. Both are therefore under the magnifying glass and this too could play a fundamental role in the fight for the world championship.