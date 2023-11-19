Dead | Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter has died

Jimmy Carter’s spouse had dementia.

of the United States of the former president Jimmy Carter’s99, spouse Rosalynn Carter is dead, the Carter Center told Finnish time on Sunday evening.

The matter was reported by, among others, AFP and Reuters.

Rosalynn Carter was 96 years old. The Carter Center said Friday that Rosalynn Carter was transferred to hospice care at her home in Georgia Plains, where she wanted to spend her final days with her husband. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February.

Rosalynn Carter’s family has previously said that she suffered from dementia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were the longest-married presidential couple of the United States, Reuters news agency reports. The Carters married in 1946, when Jimmy Carter was 21 and Rosalynn was 18.

Jimmy Carter served as President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.