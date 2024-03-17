China activated an emergency response to control a forest fire that began to spread this Saturday in the province of Sichuanin the center of the country, and that leaves 3,396 evacuees.

As reported this Sunday by the provincial emergency management department, the fire began on Saturday afternoon in Baizi village, Yajiang county, Garze Tibetan prefecture.

At the moment no casualties have been reported while firefighters continue workingor to extinguish the fire.

However, a total of 3,396 people from 11 towns were evacuated, according to the agency, because the strong winds quickly fanned the flames until they spread through multiple areas. mountain ridges of the area.

On March 15, a forest fire broke out in Yajiang County, Sichuan Province, southwest China. Photo:EFE Share

According to the state agency Xinhua this Sunday, some 1,000 people have been sent and seven helicopters have been mobilized to fight the fire.

Another 750 troops have been sent from neighboring Yunnan province to provide additional support.

Several area residents assured the agency that the fire was not visible from the county's administrative center.e Yajiang and that water, electricity and communications services had not been affected.

However, the fire has also caused the closure of several local roads.

The National Commission for Disaster Prevention and the Ministry of Emergency Management already announced a few weeks ago that the country would face natural disasters this month with possible floods, drops in temperature, tsand storms and forest fires.

EFE

Read more news