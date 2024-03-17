UEFA Euro 2024 will take place in Germany between June 14 and July 14. There are a total of 10 chosen venues that will host the different matches of the competition, where 24 teams divided into 6 groups will seek to lift the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Spain has qualified and is part of Group B where it is seeded along with Italy, Albania and Croatia, selected against which it will debut on June 15 in Berlin. While waiting for the start of this new Euro Cup that is about to fall, in 90min we are going to review how many titles the Spanish National Team won, since the last time it was crowned in the Euro was in 2012.
The Spanish team became champions three times, like Germany.
The first cup was in 1964 at home, while the next two were won consecutively and having also won a World Cup in the middle. It should be noted that in 1984 she was runner-up.
After 44 years of having won its first Euro Cup, Spain had a streak where it was at its peak. In 2008 with a team of great names like Casillas, Capdevila, Puyol, Marchena, Ramos, Senna, Silva, Xavi, Iniesta, Cesc and Torres He won his second European Championship, which was played in two countries, Austria and Switzerland. In 2010 they became world champions and in 2012 they were crowned again in what would be their third title in their record with the Euro Cup, also becoming three-time champion of the European continent.
|
Year
|
Final
|
Result
|
1964
|
Spain vs Soviet Union
|
2-1
|
2008
|
Spain vs Germany
|
1-0
|
2012
|
Spain vs Italy
|
4-0
