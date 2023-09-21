Quartararo, a nightmare season

That 2023 would be a difficult year, Fabio Quartararo he had already largely understood it from the winter tests, where Yamaha had not made the hoped-for progress, both on the aerodynamic and engine side. The Frenchman is thus facing a championship decidedly below his expectations, given that he iseleventh place with just 85 points, 198 less than ranking leader Francesco Bagnaia. The best result achieved so far by the Nice champion was third place in Austin, repeated in the Assen Sprint. Apart from these two exploits he has never managed to do better than seventh place under the checkered flag, a clear sign of an M1 that is far from the best bikes. The recent Misano test did not go well and the prospects for 2024 do not appear to be equally rosy. Quartararo therefore hopes for a different weekend from the last ones, perhaps taking advantage of India’s unprecedented route.

Quartararo’s words in the press conference

“Impressions on the circuit? The track looks fun, with a long straight and sectors 3 and 4.

The Misano tests? We’ll try the spoon, the only thing we’ll bring here this weekend. We tried many things. The step taken is small, but it has been done and therefore it is positive.”

Morbidelli will move on

This week the Ducati Prima Pramac team announced the arrival of Franco Morbidelli in the team for the 2024 season. This is not a surprise, given that the transfer scenario had already become public knowledge in recent days. The Italian will thus leave Yamaha after five seasons and three victories, with the hope of regaining the speed and polish that led him to finish second in the 2020 world championship.

Morbidelli’s words at the press conference

“Impressions on the circuit? I like this track, it looks very nice. There are some very strong points, it will be interesting to shoot tomorrow. The move to Prima Pramac? I have to thank Paolo Campinoti for giving me this opportunity and all the Ducati staff and the VR46. We were hoping for this solution and we worked on it. After two complicated years, this is certainly positive news.

The VR46 Academy all in Ducati? I had some difficult moments when I heard their opinions and I understood the clear difference between theirs and my bike. In some cases it was even frustrating. Next year we will all have the same bike. I will ask them many things and I will try to learn as quickly as possible to be competitive as quickly as possible.