Verona-Monza 1-3 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25) Monza also pirated in Verona in the anticipation of the fifth day of the Super League. The third away success in as many Super League away matches, the 1-3 victory against Rana, allows Eccheli’s men to temporarily catch Piacenza at the top of the table. MVP is Takahashi with 21 points, but once again the Brianza success comes from the collective, so much so that in the fourth set an excellent Loeppky from the bench is decisive. For Verona, in their third consecutive home defeat, a good match, especially with blocks (15 on target), and the discovery of Sani, making his debut in the Super League with 18 points, but also many drops.

The match

—

Eccheli starts with Cachopa as director opposite Szwarc, Di Martino-Galassi in the middle, Maar-Takahashi spikers and Gaggini libero. Stoytchev changes and starts with Jovovic (Spirit not at his best)-Amin diagonally setter-opposite player, Grozdanov-Cortesia in the center, Dzavoronok-Sani laterals with D’Amico libero. Balanced start (12-12) with Jovovic (one of the exes like Dzavornok, Grozdanov and, on the other side, Gaggini and Maar) looking for, well reciprocated, Amin (5 points at the start), but the first escape from the Brianza team arrives precisely when the Iranian is blocked twice in a row by Takahashi (13-17). Courtesy makes itself felt on the block, but the home attack is not very fluid also due to Gaggini’s good defenses. Mint controls with Cachopa’s usual balanced distribution and finishes ahead 20-25 with the attack still decidedly fluid. Verona starts off better with the blocks of Cortesia and above all the diagonals of Sani, who picks up more and more pace in his debut. Monza doesn’t sting in the serve and doesn’t find continuity in the laterals, with Maar who is also fouled. The Venetians, on the other hand, are effective from 9 meters, and come away 18-15. Mint relies on Szwarc, who came on after two blocks, and on the defense and returns to contact (19-18). Dzavoronok’s outburst (3 points in an amen) and then Sani again, protagonist of the set, allow Rana to control and equalize 1-1, closing 25-23 at the third attempt. Dzavoronok starts well (3 of his first 5 points in the 3rd set), but the locals are fouled in serving, and Monza, out of rhythm, remains attached to the match until 7 all. Then a 5-0 (with 3 blocks) breaks the fraction and Eccheli throws Loeppky into the fray (for Szwarc). The answer comes immediately (0-6 for 16 all), with 4 from Maar (and a good innings), and Stoytchev brings in Mozic. However, Mint is there (especially blocking), and overtakes 18-20 with Takahashi and Loeppky (who blocks Sani). Another break (0-3 for 20-23) with Sani left alone to support the Venetians, but Monza closes 22-25 (Galassi). Stoytchev restarts from Mozic in the fourth quarter, Eccheli from Loeppky, but the overall intensity drops. After Loeppky’s 5 points (who closed the set with 10), Maar made the breakthrough with 3 consecutive points that led to 15-17. Verona drops with blocks and serves and when Takahashi blocks Amin (vertical collapse for the Iranian in the final) for 18-21, the match is headed towards 1-3, sanctioned by two consecutive blocks from Di Martino which are worth the 20-25