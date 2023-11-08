Manchester United have lost on the fourth day of the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League. Copenhagen came back from behind twice in the match to end up taking a crazy 4-3 that leaves second place in Group A red hot. These are the next games for the Ten Hag team:
Manchester United vs Luton, 12th round of Premier League
This weekend the Premier League returns to Old Trafford and Manchester United will face Luton, a team recently promoted to the highest division of English football. It will be the last game before the national team break.
Everton vs Manchester United, 13th day of the Premier League
Once club football resumes due to the FIFA break, Ten Hag’s team will travel to Liverpool to face Everton, who are having a very irregular season.
Galatasaray vs Manchester United, 5th day of the Champions group stage
Manchester United will have a crucial match for their future in Europe against Galatasaray. Bayern have full points and it seems that the Turks and English will play for second place in group A, so getting the three points in this duel could be definitive.
Newcastle vs Manchester United, 14th matchday of the Premier League
On November 1, both teams already met in the EFL Cup where the Magpies won 0-3 and advanced to the next round.
Manchester United vs Chelsea, 15th matchday of the Premier League
Chelsea has not yet demonstrated whether it is a team that will fight for the European positions or for the middle of the table, but they are playing better and better and the resounding victory against Tottenham is proof of this. The Londoners will be a tough rival for any Premier team this year.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Luton
|
November 11th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
November 26
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Galatasaray
|
November 29th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Newcastle
|
December 2
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
6th of December
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Manchester #Uniteds #matches #defeat #Copenhagen