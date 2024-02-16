Millonarios suffered again with one of its black beasts, Águilas Doradas, one of the few teams with which he has a negative streak in the history of the League. With many casualties, Alberto Gamero's team could not find a way to break a well-armed wall and The visitor, in the only clear arrival of the entire match, took the victory from El Campín, 0-1.

Millonarios, for now, remains third in the table, with 11 points, but practically the entire seventh round of the League is missing and will have to wait to see how the results combine to see how far it falls. And the worst, with a team that is becoming increasingly short of personnel.

Millonarios are beginning to see the seams on the payroll, with an increasingly longer injured list: Larry Vásquez and Leonardo Castro already had to stop due to muscle overload.

Now, the blue medical department has a new tenant, and apparently for a long time: Ómar Bertel, who in this match was placed as a winger by coach Alberto Gamero, went looking for a ball in the area and fell without anyone touching him: the initial diagnosis was a rupture of the Achilles tendon. While his teammates tried to break Águilas' defense, he was in an ambulance heading to the hospital.

Ómar Bertel was injured. He would be serious. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Bertel's replacement, Yuber Quiñones, showed throughout this match that he wanted to earn his position and was the one who demanded the most from his rival: he burned the hands of goalkeeper José David Contreras three times and also hit the post with a shot. Daniel Ruiz also had two options, one that he finished badly and another that Contreras resolved.

Defending yourself is not a sin in football and Águilas did it very well. He practically gave up attacking, gave the ball to Millonarios and made him desperate. He didn't commit many fouls, but some were borderline.

Santiago Giordana fights with goalkeeper José David Contreras. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Águilas made the only defense mistake

And while Millos was racking his brain to see how he broke the wall and repeated himself in crosses without destination that made figures of the rival centre-backs, Águilas Doradas, with two players who came from the bench, Jhon Fredy Salazar and Jesús David Rivas put together the action to make it 0-1, at 30 minutes into the game.

Salazar took advantage of Stiven Vega's passivity to put in a filtered pass and Rivas entered between Andrés Llinás and Juan Pablo Vargas to go one-on-one with Diego Novoa and beat him.

Millonarios fans, and also the coaching staff, seem to look more now at the medical reports and the standings. And the team ended up attacking with the fourth or fifth option, Ramiro Brochero or Neiser Villarreal.

In one of the last plays of the match, Millonarios had the tie and Contreras confirmed himself as a figure, by saving a shot from Andrés Llinás. And with that the game ended. Millos suffers from lack of aim and payroll.

