For those whose year's resolution is to lead a more active lifestyle and seek to change their exercise routine and immerse themselves in the fascinating world of Pilates, Costco has the perfect offer that you won't be able to resist.

For a limited time, Costco is selling off the Merrithew Reformer Cardio SPX Pilates Bed for a massive $13,000 off. This irresistible offer is only available until February 18 or while supplies last.

Merrithew Reformer Cardio SPX Pilates Bed:

This complete Reformer Cardio SPX package from Merrithew is the answer for those who want a total body workout from the comfort of their home.

Whether you are a beginner in the world of exercise or a fitness enthusiast, this pilates bed offers a unique experience that combines STOTT PILATES exercises with a Cardio conditioning touch to burn calories.

This deluxe kit offered by the company that operates through current membership customers offers the tools necessary for an effective Pilates workout, as well as access to exclusive Merrithew digital workouts for a year, transform your exercise routine and make Pilates a integral part of your healthy lifestyle.

Characteristics:

⦿ A robust design that gives you all the benefits of professional equipment in your personal space.

Incorporate interval cardiovascular training to increase your metabolic performance and burn calories.

⦿ Reformer box with foot strap, which works as a versatile accessory to diversify your exercises.

⦿ Padded platform extender with which you can expand your training possibilities.

⦿ Features weighted metal bar so you can add resistance to strengthen and tone.

⦿ Double loop straps: Improves flexibility and strength.

⦿ State-of-the-art spring system: Adjust the resistance according to your needs.

⦿ Access to Merrithew's digital workout sets free for 1 year: 140+ exercises available for Costco members.