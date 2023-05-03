Follow the controversy over the player’s situation Oscar Cortesdue to Millonarios’ refusal to lend him to the Colombian National Team that will play the Youth World Cup in Argentina.

Although Fifa does not oblige the teams to give up their players for this under-20 competition, the internal regulations in Colombian soccer do.

Millionaires decided in the first instance that they needed Cortés for the auction of the championship and the Copa Sudamericana and that is why they did not give it up, as they announced publicly.

But at the last minute the cough changed. The player was summoned for the World Cup pre-list and must appear. This is due to what the player’s statute indicates in its articles 52 and 55.

The millionaires decision

Millionaires was surprised, because they expected to have the player and they thought in the club that the issue was clear.

Team sources tell EL TIEMPO that when they expressed their position before the FCF, it “said to understand it.”

Now, as the articles of the regulation that operate in these cases come to light, Millionaires have no other option than to change their position and let the player attend the appointment of the selected one. “It’s our turn and that’s it”said the source.

If Millionaires does not do this, they risk losing the points of the matches in which the player performs and even all the points that have been obtained.

Óscar Cortés (right) celebrates with Andrés Llinás (26) and Jader Valencia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The Selection will be concentrated in the city of Cali for its preparation from May 5 to 10 and will later travel to Buenos Aires – Argentina on May 10, 2023, and will continue their preparation between May 10 and 19 in Argentine territory.



Subsequently, the selected group will continue under the orders of the technical director during the official competition period of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

The final call for the “national team” with the 21 chosen footballers will be announced next week, before the transfer to the host country of the orbital event.

