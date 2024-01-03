Milan (AFP)

Milan started the new year well after booking its ticket to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup with a huge victory over its guest Cagliari 4-1 at the San Siro Stadium. Milan owes its qualification to Serbian Luka Jovic, who scored two goals in the first half after two passes from the Frenchman Theo Hernandez. (29 and 42), before 19-year-old Ivory Coast player Shaka Traoré added the third goal in the 50th minute, opening his scoring record in his third match with the first team.

Cagliari reduced the gap late in the 87th minute with a long shot from Brazilian Paulo Azzi, before Portuguese substitute Rafael Leao brought it back to three goals in stoppage time after a pass from the other substitute, American Christian Pulisic (1 + 90).

Coach Stefano Pioli's team will resume its activity in the Italian League on Sunday at Empoli, looking to strengthen its third position and not allow its neighbor Inter, the leaders, and Juventus, the second, to move away from it too far.