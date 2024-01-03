There are more women on the boards of the 40 DAX companies than before. But many give up their positions more quickly than men. Why is that?

IIn recent years, more and more women have made it into the boardrooms of large German companies. However, it also shows that women do not remain in board positions as long as men. The early departure of Saori Dubourg from BASF made headlines last year. The German-Japanese had long been considered a candidate to succeed BASF boss Martin Brudermüller, but then left with a bang in February after she criticized the company's investments in China.

Equally surprising was the departure of Adidas human resources manager Amanda Rajkumar in July, who left the sporting goods manufacturer after just two and a half years. Apparently there were tensions between the Brit and the new Adidas boss Björn Gulden. Her predecessor, Karen Parkin, had already left the group prematurely. At the time, she stumbled upon the heated racism debate following the death of African-American George Floyd in the USA.