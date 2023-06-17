A bullfight full of twists and turns. Virtus responds also in game 4 and with the second home success against Milan restores parity in the series, 2-2 the score with which we return to the Forum for the next act of this balanced championship final (Monday game 5). The Vu Nere build the advantage in the first half, +18 in the last quarter but Shields and Napier complete an extraordinary and unexpected comeback, then the author’s shots of Teodosic and Belinelli sign the Bolognese victory after two exhausting overtime.

Virtus-Milan 93-89, d2ts

Start of the match in favor of the hosts, Belinelli responds from the arc to Voigtmann, Melli stands out with the block but Hackett reacts with the 2+1 (missed), allowing Virtus to confirm their dominance in the score. Captain Olimpia leads the +3 visitor, Shengelia signs the draw at 10 and from that moment the Bolognese partial unleashes, 14-0 with Teodosic extending for 21-10. Shields preaches in the desert, he’s behind double digits at the end of the first quarter. With big men and Hackett Scariolo’s men reach +16 in the middle of the second period, Napier unlocks himself in an evening conditioned by foul problems but the road to the comeback is still long. Melli tries to put the team on his shoulders in attack, Hines shines in defense and with the last calls from Belinelli and Datome it’s 40-31 at halftime. Segafredo does not lose pace and maintains the margin over their opponents, Olimpia builds the -7 from a coach on the home bench but it is only an apparent flash in the pan, with a prompt black-and-white reaction and a 50-39 dunk by Ojeleye . Hall and Pajola warm up their hand, but the gap widens to 60-47 ten minutes from the end. Mickey and Belinelli immediately try to seal the success with +18 in the 32nd minute, Shields doesn’t want to raise the white flag and Baron’s first basket tries to restore confidence in the reigning champions. A hail of triples reopened the match, the former Ricci was precious in the 13-0 lead but Olimpia didn’t go beyond two possessions, pushed back by Hackett. However, EA7 never dies, another 11-0 and two triples from Napier write a sensational tie: it’s overtime with 29-16 in the fourth period. Shields brings Olimpia forward, Virtus doesn’t come out of the blackout accumulating turnovers but Milan is confusing and grace, second overtime on the way. Mickey and Shields raise their voices, Bologna escapes with Teodosic’s triple and Belinelli’s free throws impacting the series.