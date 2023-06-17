Sport24: Alexander Kerzhakov will become the head coach of Spartak from Serbian Subotica

It became known about the appointment of Russian Alexander Kerzhakov as the head coach of the Serbian Spartak. This is reported Sport24.

According to the publication, Kerzhakov signed a contract with the team for one year with the option of extending for one season. Spartak, based in the city of Subotica, plays in the Serbian Premier League. According to the results of the playoffs in the 2022/2023 season, the club finished tenth in the standings.

Earlier, for two months, Kerzhakov headed another European club, the Cypriot Karmiotissa. On April 1, the team announced the departure of the specialist, emphasizing that he left the post of head coach of his own free will. Under his leadership, the club played six matches, winning one, drawing once and suffering four defeats.

Kerzhakov is a three-time Russian champion with Zenit. After retiring in 2017, he coached the Tom and Nizhny Novgorod clubs, as well as the Russian youth team.