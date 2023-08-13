Of FGM

What to do in case of heat stroke or cold? How to dress? What precautions to take if you have a chronic disease? How to prevent possible environmental hazards? The right nutrition and hydration

Have you decided to spend the mid-August bridge at high altitude? Whichever you choose to do trekking or simple walks it is advisable to adopt some precautions to enjoy the mountains in the name of relaxation and safety, preventing possible health risks. Here are the advice of the experts of the Italian Society of Hygiene (Siti), the Italian Society of Mountain Medicine (Simem) and the Italian Society of Travel Medicine (Simvim).

Exposure to heat Remember that even in the mountains, with the climate change of recent years, temperatures can be high – especially at not too high altitudes – and you are much more exposed to the sun's rays. Experts advise to avoid walking if temperatures are highthere is a lot humidity and in the absence of ventilation. In any case, it is good to leave very early in the morning, avoiding long walks in the sun also to prevent a possible heat stroke, drink regularly every 30-60 minutes, wear a hat or a bandana that also covers the ears and neck, sunglasses (protective lenses with 4-5 sunscreen). It should always be used Sun protection: the cream (50+) should be applied before leaving in the morning and renewed during the dayespecially if you sweat a lot.

Watch out for the cold Even in summer in the mountains they can contract “cold” illnesses. If the body cools down completely, you risk hypothermia. In case of excursion, therefore, it is necessary to foresee a suitable clothing putting gloves, a cap, a fleece and an anorak, spare clothes and a thermal sheet (or isothermal blanket) in the backpack.

How to feed … Due to climate change, they can be found when hiking high temperatures even at two thousand meters. The main rule to keep performance high make stops every hour, with savory snacks, dates, dried figs, dehydrated apricots, dried fruit or bars. For the lunch break better to choose high-calorie, low-weight foodsmainly based on the mix between simple and complex carbohydrates also associated with a small amount of protein, to ensure a quick recovery and avoid blood sugar drops. According to experts, in case of excursions at low altitudes the classic sandwich with speck or bresaola, fresh fruit and a dessert with jam or honey is fine; for high altitudes they recommend using freeze-dried preparations to be dissolved in a little water, or noodles and ready-to-use freeze-dried flours such as oats, corn and tapioca, parmesan cheese, speck or slinzega.

…and hydrate It is then necessary hydrate continuously, at intervals of about 30 minutes, without ever weighing down the stomach with water enriched with lemon and fructose. To recover the liquids lost through sweating, it's always a panacea – even in case of tiredness and loss of strength – The hot tea with honey, ginger, lemon. It is also advisable to keep a reserve ration and a saline/vitamin supplement in the backpack.

Children, what precautions Doctors advise to do not get on or off quickly with infants and children in the first year of life from altitudes above 1600 metres. Children must always be protected with adequate Sun protection (50+), sunglasses and suitable clothing, using a hat with a visor, waterproof jacket, closed shoes. It should be avoided that the little ones walk barefoot or move stones or brushwood to avoid unpleasant inconveniences. Don’t forget, then, to Always carry insect and tick repellentsanitizing wipes, sufficient water and food supplies.

Elderly, what precautions The elderly peoplelike people of all ages, can benefit from mountain activity but, having a lower capacity to adapt to the environmentthey must adopt some more precautionsfrom the choice of itinerary to food and clothing. If you are taking any medications, it is advisable to ask your doctor if they can affect physical activity in the mountains. Being more vulnerable, then, they must be aware of their real resilience in the face of unforeseen events, efforts, dangers.

If you have chronic diseases Even those who suffer from chronic pathologiessuch as hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes, previous heart attack, may draw benefits from mountain activitybut important ask your doctor about precautions take before and during your stay.

Prevent environmental hazards In the mountains yes risk of slipping more easily as the terrain is rough and uneven, it is advisable to wear suitable footwear (trekking boots) and pay the utmost attention when walking, especially downhill and if it is raining. Nordic walking sticks can be useful. Furthermore, the experts recall, never leave the marked path and avoid shortcuts. In the summer i temporal in the mountains they are a lot frequent in the afternoon, often accompanied by hail and lightning. The advice is to seek shelter (bivouac or refuge) as soon as possible, avoiding caves which are not a safe place. Then it is necessary keep away from ferrous material (for example: via ferrata, pole tips, ice axes).

Consult the weather report before the excursion Even in summer, above 2,500m, there may be a morning frost or snowfall during a thunderstorm. For this, it is advisable to consult – the day before the excursion – the weather report, which contains information on temperatures, chances of precipitation, humidity, wind. For example, the experts recall, if on the hottest days thehumidity very high you can more easily get heatstroke.