At one point, in Spain they had to surrender. It is spelled “De Minaur”, not “De Miñaur”. What apparently could be a detail or a subtlety, actually hides the story of Alex, ignored by the Iberian federation (the RFET) and welcomed by Australia, the land where he was born in 1999 (he is from Sydney) but from which he left when he was five years old, because his first tennis teacher saw in him a future as a Grand Slam champion and didn’t know what to teach a talent like that. Spain – the country of the mother – has become the promised land, of sweat and effort, before the “no” that forced the De Minaur to return. When Alcaraz was just a boy with good hopes, the Iberian newspapers struggled to digest the decision to let go of a prospectus like this. They talked about a movement with no future after Nadal, now thanks to Carlos they will have come to terms with it.