At the Sports Festival there will be much more mountaineering in addition to the “team of the moment”, formed by Ed Viesturs and Reinhold Messner, on stage on Saturday 14th. Indeed, it will begin with an undoubtedly super close-knit team: the one formed by Nives Meroi and Romano Benet , who are companions in life as well as in great climbs: “Together, in good times and in bad”, as the title of the meeting states. Even on the 8000ers they, who are the only couple who have climbed them all and always together (as well as without using supplementary oxygen), have also experienced very difficult moments, like those experienced in 2009, when they were forced to stop on Kangchenjunga because Romano he wasn’t well. It seemed like something of little concern but instead the cause was a serious illness, faced and overcome through a double marrow transplant. Three years later, they were on the summit of that 8000 meter peak and in 2015 on Annapurna they completed the series of the 14 highest mountains on Earth. Nives and Romano will be on the Philharmonic stage on Thursday 12th at 6.30 pm. See also SBK | Official: Argentina round cancelled!

Yetis — The next day, at 7 pm at the Regional Palace, it will be the turn of a very special Polish climber, Marcin "Yeti" Tomaszewski. A multifaceted talent, not only in the mountains. In fact he is also a writer, director, photographer, clothing designer, artist. Passionate about the mountains since he was a child, Marcin specialized in climbing, often alone, the so-called "big walls", the large, vertical walls, regardless of the heights they reach, because the important thing is to seek out the difficulties. Then on Saturday 14th, before the appointment at the Teatro Sociale with Messner and Viesturs, there will be a meeting with Andrea Lanfri entitled "Nothing is impossible" in Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore at 4.30 pm. In fact, the Tuscan was able to climb Everest even though 8 years ago, due to a form of meningitis, both legs and seven fingers of his hands were amputated. At 5pm in Piazza Duomo, for the series of meetings with the authors of "Sports Books" Ed Viesturs will present his "K2. The most dangerous mountain", published by Solferino, with Luca Calvi.

Profit — Finally on Sunday 15th closing in style at 5pm at the Philharmonic with the protagonist Christophe Profit, the great French mountaineer author of extraordinary and innovative feats in the 80s and still active today as a mountain guide on “his” Mont Blanc. Today, as then, he is capable of being a competitor, to the point of ending up in court to defend his idea of ​​mountaineering.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 11:28)

