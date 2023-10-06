Genoa – Milan arrives at the Ferraris on Saturday. “With Inter it is the strongest team in the championship”, he underlines Alberto Gilardinowho then adds: “We will have to play with courage and passionwe need our fans who will fill the stadium this time too.”

There are many training doubts. “I can’t sleep at night, we have a lot of evaluations to do. Sabelli and Ekuban are recoveredlet’s see Mateo: he has discomfort in his knee, let’s see if he can recover or if it is better not to take risks”. In case of a forfeit Messias could play. “Junior is fine, he is ready.”