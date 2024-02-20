What a future after Hamilton

Since Lewis Hamilton's farewell to Mercedes was announced at the end of the 2024 season, the question that most haunts the Circus concerns the name of who will replace the seven-time British champion, who will be a new Ferrari driver from 2025. The options that have emerged in recent weeks have been the most disparate, from the 'bet' Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the suggestion Fernando Alonso.

A former teammate of the Spaniard, currently working for the Aston Martin team, suggested a different name. Interviewed by the site OLBG the Italian Giancarlo Fisichellawho after leaving F1 carried Ferrari's colors high in endurance racing for years, suggested that Mercedes look to the Red Bull family to find the ideal replacement for Hamilton.

Ricciardo experience or 'news' Antonelli

“Daniel Ricciardo could be a good replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, because the team would need a driver with his experience. It would be good for a top team to have him“, commented the 51 year old Roman. However, the idea of ​​returning to having an Italian driver behind the wheel of a competitive car for podiums and victories also fascinates Fisichella himself.

“Mercedes could also focus on Andrea Kimi Antonelli – he suggested – he is one of their young drivers who is racing in Formula 2 this year. He is very fast and already very good. I'd like to see it.”. An important endorsement from the man who remains, to this day, the last Italian winner of a Formula 1 GP.