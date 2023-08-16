He noted that there is “significant progress” in the issue of Ukraine’s membership in “NATO”.

The statements of the Chief of Staff of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, “NATO”, Stian Jensen, regarding Ukraine’s ceding of some of its lands in exchange for joining the alliance, sparked great controversy.

The statement angered Ukraine

For his part, the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mikhail Podolyak, announced that Kiev will not replace the territories with NATO membership.

Podolyak wrote on the “X” platform, “Twitter earlier”: “Replacing territories with the umbrella of” NATO “? Strange, this means the conscious loss of democracy, the destruction of international law, and the mandatory transfer of war to other generations.”

Strong response from Medvedev

In turn, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, considered that in order for Ukraine to enter NATO, the country’s authorities must abandon Kiev itself.

He added: “A new idea for Ukraine from the NATO office. Ukraine can join if it abandons the disputed lands. The idea is intriguing. The only question is that all of their alleged lands are in great dispute. To enter, the authorities must give up Kiev itself, the ancient capital of Russia. And it will have to They should move the capital to Lviv.”

To date, the Ukrainian counterattack has not achieved the goals it was supposed to achieve, amid many material and human losses and great threats to Western arms stockpiles due to the war.

For his part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the Ukrainian military forces have begun to collapse and fade and that the West continues to support them with weapons and undermine international security.

Shoigu said at the opening of the Eleventh Moscow Conference on International Security: