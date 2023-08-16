Rome transfer market: Zapata gets complicated, challenge to Milan for Chelsea’s Broja

After closing for midfielders Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches, Roma aim to strengthen their attack. We continue to work to get to Duvan Zapata of Atalanta, but at the moment there is still no agreement with the player and also with the Bergamo club, which continues to change the conditions to deprive itself of the Colombian. Roma then looks around and asks information to Chelsea for Armando BrojaAlbanian born in 2001: the Giallorossi, according to what Sky Sport reports, would like the striker on loan but at the moment the Blues are not open to this formula.

On Broja there is also Milan who would like, like Roma, the player on loan and have excellent relations with the blues club (Loftus Cheek and Pulisic business on the Milan-London axis this summer).

Rome transfer market, Willian José and Marcos Leonardo. The Giallorossi negotiations

Giallorossi who are also evaluating Willian José, central striker born in 1991 owned by Betis Sevilleauthor of the decisive 2-1 goal in stoppage time in the success against Villarreal in his debut in La Liga last Sunday.

Rome that does not abandon the track that leads to Marcos Leonardo. The striker’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is in Brazil to unblock the situation. Santos lost their last game 4-0 against Fortaleza and are in a very complicated situation. To give the green light to the transfer of the player, it could only be a question of an economic nature, with Santos who could play upwards to monetize the transfer of the young striker born in 2003 as much as possible.

Rome transfer market, Paredes returns to Giallorossi, contract until 2025

Leandro Paredes is again a new Roma player. This was announced by the Giallorossi club itself with a statement on its official website: “AS Roma is pleased to announce the return to yellow and red of World Champion Leandro Paredes. The midfielder, born in 1994, was purchased outright by Paris Saint-Germain. Leo has signed a contract until 30 June 2025. in Boca Juniors, he moved to Roma in the summer of 2014, after a brief spell in Chievo. He remained in the Giallorossi for two seasons, interspersed with an experience at Empoli. In his career, Paredes also wore the shirts of Zenit and Juventus, in addition to that of Paris Saint-Germain. Argentine national team, with Seleccion he won both an America’s Cup and the World Cup in Qatar, the latter together with Paulo Dybala. Welcome home, Leo!”

Rome, Paredes will have the number 16 shirt. De Rossi ‘that number seems painted on you’

Daniele De Rossi, former midfielder and captain of Roma, has published a message on social media for his former partner and friend Leandro Paredesofficially returned today to the Giallorossi club, who revealed that he had asked him for authorization to wear the number 16 shirt, worn by DDR for so many years: “Welcome home my friend. This number ‘Te queda pintado (it seems painted on you )'”, De Rossi wrote on social media.

Rome transfer market, Renato Sanches on loan from PSG

After Leandro Paredes, Roma have also formalized the purchase of Renato Sanches. The 26-year-old Portuguese arrives on loan from Paris Saint Germain. “AS Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain on a temporary basis with an obligation to buy under certain conditions,” reads the official website of the Giallorossi club. “I am very happy to have arrived at this great club: the club’s project won me over, I think playing for Roma is the ideal choice for me”, said Renato Sanches. “It is very important for any player to feel the support of supporters: in my case the impact I had on the first day made me realize how much these fans are in love with the team and this can only push me to give my all to win with this shirt”.

Who is Renato Sanches, Roma midfielder who was close to Milan a year ago

Midfielder, born in 1997, Renato Sanches became European champion with the Portuguese national team (together with Rui Patricio) in 2016, becoming the youngest starter in the history of the European Championships and the youngest ever scorer in the knockout phase. In his career he also played for Benfica, Bayern Munich, Swansea, Lille. A year ago the market telenovela: Milan liked Rnato Sanches a lot and seems to be one step away from the Rossoneri. Then, the choice to go to PSG where Luis Campos (who had bet on him right at the time of Lille) and coach Christophe Galtier (his coach of him always at Lille) wanted him. Furthermore, with Portugal, he counts 32 appearances and 3 goals. “We have been following the profile of Renato Sanches carefully for some time: although he is still young, he has already developed the habit of winning in all competitions, at club and national level”, commented the General Manager of the sports area Tiago Pinto. “Renato has such technical and physical qualities that he integrates perfectly with those of our midfield, making him even more competitive.”

