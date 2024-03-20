He Mega Millions drawwhich takes place every Tuesday and Friday of each week, awards a prize greater than In its next edition it will reach US$977,000,000. To have more chances of winning, artificial intelligence tools offer a series of strategies.

Just as there is no recipe for success, there is no recipe for winning the lottery, so artificial intelligence tools cannot guess the next numbers that will come out. However, they do have the ability to provide valuable information to prepare strategies that provide greater chances of winning.

First of all, ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI, highlights that Buying more tickets increases your chances of winning. by having a greater number of numbers, and in the same way, you can join a gaming group to buy tickets togetherwhich also allows sharing costs and profits.

The official website indicates the numbers that came out in the last drawing, even without a jackpot winner. Photo:Mega Millions Share

For its part, Gemini, Google's tool, points out that some numbers are more common than others. Since 2017, on the white ball side the most frequent numbers are 10, 14, 3, 17 and 46, while in the Mega Ball the most frequent numbers were 22, 11, 9, 18 and 25.

In that sense, Google's AI warns that the frequency with which a number appears does not influence the probability of it appearing in the next drawing, although it may indicate a pattern in the drawing. It is advisable to research the different gaming options available in your country, and avoid choosing consecutive or popular numbers as dates of birth.

How to play in the Mega Millions draw?

According to the official Mega Millions website, you can play in forty-five states, plus the District of Columbia and the United States Virgin Islands, and each ticket costs US$2.00 per play.

Thus, players can choose six numbers from two separate sets of numbers: five different numbers from one to seventy (the white balls) and one number from one to twenty-five (the gold Mega Ball), or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The jackpot winner is the one who matches all six winning numbers in a drawingand in some states there is the option to play Just the Jackpot (jackpot only) for $3.