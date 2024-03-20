Figure Skating | Finland's pair skating team has a dream start at the World Championships

Milania Väänänen and Filippo Clerici advanced to the free program in their first World Championships.

In pair skating Representing Finland Milania Väänänen and Filippo Clerici advanced to the free program in the first figure skating world championships of their careers.

Their position in the top 20 of the short program was already decided in the early stages of the competition when they left behind four couples.

Väänänen and Clerici ended up 19th among 24 couples in the short program.

Väänänen and Clerici got 55.40 points for their short program in Montreal, Canada.

Success was to bring even the couple's record points, but Väänänen and Clerici fell just short of the record result of 55.99 they skated in Italy in September.

The pair skating free program will be skated on Friday in the morning Finnish time. In January, Väänänen and Clerici finished 14th in their debut at the European Championships in Lithuania.