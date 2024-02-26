Traffic | “Nelostie has such a crater” – Autoliitto helped 70 motorists who suffered a flat tire during the week

The rapidly changing winter weather has been poison for road surfaces. Not even all the main roads have been kept in good condition.

Difficult ones weather conditions have caused problems for many motorists in recent days. Bad driving weather and roads in poor condition form a particularly unpleasant combination.

The main roads also have large and sharp-edged potholes in places as a result of frost damage. When the mild weather has melted the snow and at the same time it has rained a lot in the last few days, large puddles of water have appeared on the roads, under which the potholes remain hidden. Those who drive over the pond can expect a surprising bump – and even a flat tire.

Last week, Autoliito's road service helped 70 vehicles in various parts of Finland that had suffered a flat tire.

“We always try to repair the tire on the spot whenever possible, if the resulting damage makes it even possible. If the damage is in the fabric of the tire, the tire itself is too big or there is damage to the rim – we will replace the spare tire if we find one in the car, or we will tow the vehicle to a suitable service center, where the tire can be replaced”, Autoliito's network manager Eemeli Mäkinen tells HS.

Mäkinen says that around 60 percent more vehicles have been assisted this winter compared to a year ago. In addition to the difficult driving conditions, the sharp increase is partially explained by the increase in the number of Autoliito members and the number of road service customers.

The number of broken tires has also increased since last winter, but their relative number of assistance cases has remained similar to previous years.

The freshest an indication of the difficulty of the weather came on Monday, when pavement damage on the ramp of Kehä I and Turunväylä in Espoo caused at least seven flat tires, according to the Helsinki Police Department.

Autoliito's communications manager Jukka Tolvanen points out that the increase in the number of flat tires has been a trend for a long time.

“Partly it's due to the poor condition of the roads, when there are sharp-edged holes in the road,” Tolvanen tells HS.

“Cars now also have more low-profile tires, there is less air between the rim and the tire. Then they also get pitted more easily and there is shock and spring damage.”

Finland's road repair debt has grown year by year. See also Column | The employee also says: Helsinki is messed up

Mixed Mäkinen and Tolvanen point out Finland's road repair debt, which has grown year by year and is in the order of 2.5 billion euros, according to the latest calculations of the Norwegian Highways Agency.

“In the past, it was still possible to keep the main roads in good condition and it was visible on the lower road network, but now there are more and more of these roads in poor condition on the main roads as well,” says Tolvanen.

Mäkinen states that the road repair debt is starting to reach an unsustainable level, and it shows.

“Yes, even when I drive, Nelostie has a crater like that too. And then there is confusion and other things, this is by no means an optimal situation for motorists. The situation is going in a sadder direction every year, if the matter cannot be addressed.”

Winter is the busiest time in Autoliito's road service, which was especially busy at the start of the year due to severe frosts. Starting problems are clearly the most common reason for assistance requests made to the road service.

“We have never had so many gigs. Finland started to run out of rental cars and certain types of starter batteries in some places,” says Tolvanen.