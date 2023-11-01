The organization said in a statement that the number of its employees who left Gaza reached 22 people.

The organization explained that it “selected a new team of international employees, including a specialized medical team, and they are ready to enter Gaza as soon as the situation permits, in order to support the humanitarian and medical response efforts.”

The organization explained, “Meanwhile, many of our Palestinian colleagues are still working and providing life-saving care in hospitals and various parts of the Gaza Strip, in the absence of basic security protection for hospitals and medical teams.”

For her part, the media officer for Doctors Without Borders in Cairo, Mai Abdel Ghani, said in a statement to Sky News Arabia that the organization’s employees who left Gaza are of various Arab and Western nationalities, but for their personal safety, the organization prefers not to share any data related to them due to… Because of the difficulty they faced.

She explained that the group that left included doctors, paramedics, and emergency specialists, and the same specializations were taken into account in the alternative team that was chosen to enter Gaza as soon as this was permitted.

Doctors Without Borders said that there are more than 20,000 wounded in Gaza and their access to health care is limited due to the siege.

She noted that nearly two million Palestinians are stuck in Gaza under bombardment, including 300 Palestinian Doctors Without Borders staff and their families. “Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without any delay, and their right to return must be protected.”

The organization said, “We must be able to bring medical supplies and personnel into Gaza immediately so that we can respond to the urgent needs on the ground.”

She concluded by reiterating her call for “an immediate ceasefire. And to allow critically needed supplies and humanitarian personnel to enter Gaza, where hospitals are exhausted and the health care system faces complete collapse.”