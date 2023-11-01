You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe.
Sergio Acero. Time
Santa Fe.
The payroll news begins in the cardinal team.
Independent Santa Fe It is about to end its season in 2024, after being practically eliminated from the championship, although with a slight mathematical option.
After more than half of the team’s roster went on vacation, which generated controversy in Colombian soccer, since the team is still in competition, speculation began about probable departures of players for next year.
Well there is already one confirmed. It’s about the steering wheel Christian Marrugowho announced that he will not continue on the team.
Marrugo himself made the announcement in an interview with Caracol Radio’s Vbar program this Wednesday.
Marrugo has already packed his bags and left Bogotá, bringing forward his vacation in agreement with the club. During the interview on the radio program, the former Independiente Medellín, Águilas Doradas, and Millonarios midfielder was clear and concise about his future.
“Next year I will not continue with Independiente Santa Fe, I have already arranged my departure from the team with the president,” confirmed the 38-year-old player.
It is expected that in the coming days departures of footballers from the cardinal institution will continue to be confirmed, which would have a turnaround for the next season, after the poor results in 2023.
