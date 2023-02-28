Mbappé: “To Italy? If I come, it’s only for Milan”

“If I come to Italy it’s only for Milan”. The sentence is spoken by Kylian Mbappe. The forward of the Psg pronounced it during the evening of Fifa The Best Award responding in this way to a fan who had asked him about a possible transfer to Serie A.

A declaration of love for the Rossoneri colours which, obviously, will please the fans of the Devil, but, equally obviously, it does not hide transfer market implications: Kylian Mbappè is a PSG star and even the very rich Real Madrid has not yet managed to snatch him from the sheikhdespite the fact that the French striker has always been the first (forbidden) dream of the blanco president Florentino Perez…

Mbappé, Milan and Robinho’s shirt

Kylan Mbappè’s affection for the Rossoneri comes from afar. At the age of seven in the town of Bondy where the PSG striker grew up, he played football with the Milan shirt. To be precise, that of the Brazilian Robinho that a family of neighbors had given him.

Kylian Mbappé : « Si je viens (in Serie A), c’est que le Milan AC. ′′ ❤️🖤pic.twitter.com/f8uj3dYp10 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 28, 2023



In the evening in Paris, Lionel Messi was elected the best player in the world for the seventh time in his career, hitting his own Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. La Pulce, fresh from his victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, takes over from Robert Lewandowski who had triumphed last year.

