Thursday, March 2, 2023
Petro removed María Isabel Urrutia from the Sports Ministry; Astrid Rodriguez arrives

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in Sports
Petro removed María Isabel Urrutia from the Sports Ministry; Astrid Rodriguez arrives


Maria Isabel Urrutia

María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sport.

Photo:

Press Ministry of Sport

María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sport.

The president made the announcement on Monday night.

The Colombian President, Gustavo Petroannounced Monday night that Maria Isabel Urrutia ceases to be the Minister of Sports.

The president of the Colombians appointed this same Monday in the position Astrid Rodriguez.

(You may be interested in: Astrid Rodríguez: who is the new Sports Minister?)

Urrutia, winner of a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and world champion at the 1990 and 1994 World Weightlifting Championships, led the Sports portfolio.

The former athlete came to office with the idea of ​​strengthening high-performance sports, sports in the most isolated places in the country, and even promoting women’s sports.

One of her struggles in this short period was precisely with women’s football, in a constant debate with the Colombian soccer leaders.

Former Sports Minister María Isabel Urrutía.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Urrutia, in statements to Caracol Radio, said that he did not know if they declared it non-existent or changed it: “Politics are changing and politics and friends are like that,” he said.

SPORTS

