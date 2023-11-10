Since his arrival in Mexico, Maximiliano Araujo has become one of the most consistent players in Liga MX. What he did with the Puebla shirt was very important, being part of one of the best stages in the club’s history, however, the Uruguayan has flourished one hundred percent wearing the Toluca shirt, where he has stood out as a whole. terrain, a great level on the field that today even has him as a starter for his team.
Precisely this superlative performance on the part of Araujo has caused the player to be closely followed by several clubs in Europe, as we have previously reported on 90min, and one of those teams is Napoli. An interest that has been confirmed by the midfielder and left-back, who although he states that as of today there is no type of formal offer, in case it arrives, he will not think twice about accepting it.
“The Napoli thing was already being talked about, the truth is that Pablo, my representative, told me that it was real, although some things had to happen, among them ‘Chucky’ left, he left but everything stayed there, it was real. I They said it was the first option, and that’s it, they didn’t tell me the deadline for when they were going to come pick me up, but there was a possibility, it was real, they wanted me and it might be now because the truth is I really want to and I wouldn’t waste a chance. opportunity like that.”
– Maximiliano Araujo
It is important to note that Maximiliano is taken by the same agency that takes Sebastián Cáceres, who, as we recently informed you, are about to find a place for the center back within the Serie A champion, and are surely working on closing a double movement so that Araujo also specify your departure.
