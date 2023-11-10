Friday, November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
Posts | Tytti Yli-Viikari was dropped from the Järvenpää administrative director search

Tytti Yli-Viikari was no longer able to continue in the search for Järvenpää’s administrative director.

State economy the former Director General of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV). Tytti Yli-Viikari dropped out of Järvenpää’s administrative director search. According to the city of Järvenpää, four people made it to the suitability assessment stage.

In September, Yli-Viikari The city of Järvenpää invited six applicants for an interview, and Yli-Viikari was among them. Originally, the new administrative director was supposed to be chosen on October 16, but the application period was extended in September.

Parliament fired Yli-Viikari from the position of director general of VTV, the State Audit Office, in the summer of 2021.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal convicted Yli-Viikari of abuse of office, breach of duty and embezzlement in June. Yli-Viikari applied for permission to appeal the verdict from the Supreme Court.

At the end of September, the Supreme Court rejected Yli-Viikari’s appeal leave application. In this case, the conditional prison sentence of three months and ten days handed down by the Helsinki Court of Appeal became legally binding.

Due to the criminal conviction, for example, the Adressit.com service collected names to oppose Yli-Viikari’s election.

