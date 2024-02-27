Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The opponent's skate hit Leijona forward Teemu Hartikai in the head

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | The opponent's skate hit Leijona forward Teemu Hartikai in the head

A lot of blood flowed from Hartikainen's ear area, and he immediately left for the dressing room.

Ice hockey In the Swiss premier league in the NLA, a serious accident happened on Tuesday evening, when the Lions' forward Teemu Hartikainen was hit by an opponent's skate.

Hartikainen, who plays for Genève-Servette HC, received the Swedish kit of Lausanne HC by Christian Djoos skate blade to the head.

A lot of blood flowed from Hartikainen's ear area, and he immediately left for the dressing room. The accident happened to a Swiss newspaper Blick's in the 16th minute of the match.

According to the magazine, Djoos' skate hit between the cheek and the right ear.

“Teemu Hartikainen avoids the worst injuries after being hit by a skate. He is currently being treated, and there is no danger”, Hartikainen company wrote message service in X.

The match was interrupted for several minutes. The game continued after the ice was cleaned.

See also  The epic Ford RS200 of the late Ken Block has resurfaced


#Ice #hockey #opponent39s #skate #hit #Leijona #Teemu #Hartikai

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Michigan, the first major hinge state of the United States, enters the fray in the primaries with the threat of a protest vote against Biden

Michigan, the first major hinge state of the United States, enters the fray in the primaries with the threat of a protest vote against Biden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result