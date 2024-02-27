Ice hockey | The opponent's skate hit Leijona forward Teemu Hartikai in the head

A lot of blood flowed from Hartikainen's ear area, and he immediately left for the dressing room.

Ice hockey In the Swiss premier league in the NLA, a serious accident happened on Tuesday evening, when the Lions' forward Teemu Hartikainen was hit by an opponent's skate.

Hartikainen, who plays for Genève-Servette HC, received the Swedish kit of Lausanne HC by Christian Djoos skate blade to the head.

A lot of blood flowed from Hartikainen's ear area, and he immediately left for the dressing room. The accident happened to a Swiss newspaper Blick's in the 16th minute of the match.

According to the magazine, Djoos' skate hit between the cheek and the right ear.

“Teemu Hartikainen avoids the worst injuries after being hit by a skate. He is currently being treated, and there is no danger”, Hartikainen company wrote message service in X.

The match was interrupted for several minutes. The game continued after the ice was cleaned.