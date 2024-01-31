The executive director of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergapologized this Wednesday to a group of relatives who claim that their children were victims of sexual abuse because of the Internet, but denied that the use of social networks harms the mental health of minors.

This was said during a hearing in the United States Senate, in which the CEOs of Snap, X, Discord and TikTok also testified to analyze the actions that technology giants take to stop child sexual abuse on their platforms.

Zuckenberg defended Meta against accusations of abuse, pointing out that there is no scientific evidence linking social media use to worse mental health.

“A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, which evaluated more than 300 studies, does not support the conclusion that social networks cause changes in the mental health of adolescents,” stated the Meta director.

A statement that caused a stir among the public, in which There were relatives of victims of harassment on social networks, to whom Zuckerberg ended up publicly asking for forgiveness, at the request of congressmen..

“I'm sorry for everything they've been through,” said the leader of Meta, who added that no one should have suffered this “terrible” situation.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham accused Zuckerberg of having “blood on his hands” because social networks are “dangerous products that are destroying lives and threatening democracy itself.”

In their interventions, the five witnesses recognized their responsibility in keeping their respective communities safe, which is why they were open to working on this issue and collaborating with legislators.

But asked about their support in the bills that are being promoted, None of them responded clearly, so the congressmen punished their “sepulchral silence.”.

“If we wait for these guys to solve the problem, we're going to die waiting,” Graham reproached.

On behalf of X, its executive director, Linda Yaccarino, justified that "less than 1% of

For his part, TikTok CEO Shou Chew noted that “it intends to invest more than $2 billion this year alone” in security and that it has 40,000 professionals in this field, including security specialists. childish.

Discord CEO Jason Citron explained that They use Artificial Intelligence to detect criminals on their network and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said that, although the content of their application is deleted by default, copies remain recorded in case “accountability” is necessary..

“If all this worked, we wouldn't be here today,” concluded Democratic Senator Richard Durbin.

Congress has several child protection bills before it, such as the 'Stop CSAM Act', which aims to suppress the proliferation of child sexual abuse material online, support victims and increase responsibility of the platforms

EFE