Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera was a prominent ex-hitman of Griselda Blanco, a character known as the 'Queen of Coca', one of the most prominent figures in Colombian drug trafficking in the 1980s and whose life is captured in 'Griselda', the series developed by Netflix. Ayala, originally from Cali, Colombia, and raised in Chicago, USA, began his criminal career as a small-time enforcer and quickly became a ruthless and efficient killer, earning him recognition from Blanco and his subsequent promotion as his main hitman.

His ability to commit murders in a cold and calculated manner, combined with unusual charisma, made him a key figure in Blanco's criminal empire, which led to him also being included in the fiction of the well-known streaming page.

What crimes did Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera commit?

Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Riverathe ex-hitman of Griselda Blanco, committed several brutal crimes during his time working for the famous drug trafficker. One of his most shocking crimes was the murder of Alfredo and Grizel Lorenzo in 1982, in his house in South Miami, carried out on Blanco's orders, because the couple had not paid for a shipment of cocaine. In this particularly cruel murder, Ayala shot the couple while his three children were watching television in another room.

Another crime that was attributed to Ayala was the attempted murder of Jesús 'Chucho' Castro, a former hitman for the cartel. Griselda Blanco. In that incident, Ayala and his team fired a volley of bullets at Castro's car while he was driving. Although he miraculously survived, his two-year-old son, Johnny, died in the attack.

Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera He later admitted that he had carried out or witnessed at least 30 murders, demonstrating his high level of participation in the cartel's criminal activities.

What was Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera's sex scandal?

The sexual scandal of Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera involved an inappropriate relationship with three secretaries in the Miami-Dade state attorney's office while he was in prison. These secretaries maintained telephone contact with Ayala, including sexual conversations, exchanging photographs, and received money and gifts from him.

Martín Rodríguez played Ayala-Rivera in 'Griselda', a miniseries starring Sofía Vergara. Photo: Netflix

Such behavior was not only ethically questionable, but also raised legal concerns, since Ayala was a key witness in the case against Griselda Blanco and the secretaries had access to prosecutors' files.

The sexual scandal had significant repercussions in the case against Griselda Blanco. The telephone relationship between Ayala and the secretaries called into question the integrity of the judicial process and affected the credibility of Ayala's testimony. As a result, this scandal contributed to Blanco ultimately not facing the death penalty, as Ayala's testimony was compromised by her conduct with her secretaries.

What happened to Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera?

Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala-Rivera He was arrested during a bank robbery in Chicago. Following his arrest, he was identified as Blanco's main hitman and faced charges for multiple murders. In 1993, Ayala pleaded guilty to 3 murders and received a life sentence, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. This guilty plea was part of a deal in which Ayala testified against Blanco, allowing him to avoid the death penalty.

'Griselda' is a success on Netflix, occupying first place in the top 10 of the streaming service. Photo: Netflix

Although Ayala was close to reaching an agreement to obtain parole, his request was rejected by the judges. Currently, he remains incarcerated and, if granted parole in the future, he will likely be deported to Colombia. 'Rivi' played a crucial role in dismantling Blanco's drug empire, but his own fate was sealed after a life of crime and violence, which took the lives of many people.

