The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, retires from his duties this Fridayafter a tumultuous mandate in which he faced several crises at home and abroad.

General CQ Brown will replace him, becoming the second black officer after Colin Powell to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a time when the Pentagon is headed by Lloyd Austin, the country’s first black defense secretary.

As a boss “it was one crisis after another”Milley, who had held this position since October 2019, told AFP last month.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the presidential election, and nationwide protests against police brutality These are just some of the events that defined his four years as the top American officer.

Milley, a graduate of Princeton University, He previously participated prominently in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His departure comes at a time when the US military – particularly his leadership – has come under repeated attack from conservative politicians and pundits.

Brown was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force in 1984 and is an experienced pilot, with more than 3,000 flight hours, 130 of them in combat.

Following the murder of African-American George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota, Brown recorded an emotional video about his personal experiences, including discrimination in the US military.

