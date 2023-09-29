Bethesda plans to keep Starfield active long after the launch, with Todd Howard reporting in an interview that the idea at the moment is support it for at least 5 yearsin order to keep the community active.
During the “AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook” podcast, the head of Bethesda, Todd Howard, reported something about the expected longevity of Starfield, which should derive from the experience gained with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a game that remained regularly active for 12 years between expansions, updates, mods and new versions.
“One thing we’ve learned from our previous games like Skyrim and Fallout is that people want play it for a really long period of time” Howard explained. “So as far as Starfield goes I would say the intention is to make it a game to play for a long time.”
This will lead to a further extension of the title compared to its already considerable size at launch, thanks to both the support from the developers and that of the community through mods.
Starfield will expand over the years with additions from developers and modders
“Even a game like Skyrim, which at launch was already a very large title, looking at it today with all the additions and mods has become a much bigger. It’s a game that is still played after 12 years by a huge amount of people. If you look at our audience, they are used to immersing themselves in these games and want to contribute to their expansion,” Howard explained.
This determines a double channel of news for the games, both from the developers with the official expansions and from the users with the mods, something also foreseen for Starfield. The announced idea is to support it for at least 5 years, but it is likely that it will go even beyond this quota.
On the other hand, the first expansionentitled Shattered Space, has already been announced but does not yet have a release date, while official mod support is expected to arrive in 2024 with the specific development kit which will give further impetus to the movement.
#Starfield #Bethesda #support #updates #content #years