Bethesda plans to keep Starfield active long after the launch, with Todd Howard reporting in an interview that the idea at the moment is support it for at least 5 yearsin order to keep the community active.

During the “AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook” podcast, the head of Bethesda, Todd Howard, reported something about the expected longevity of Starfield, which should derive from the experience gained with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a game that remained regularly active for 12 years between expansions, updates, mods and new versions.

“One thing we’ve learned from our previous games like Skyrim and Fallout is that people want play it for a really long period of time” Howard explained. “So as far as Starfield goes I would say the intention is to make it a game to play for a long time.”

This will lead to a further extension of the title compared to its already considerable size at launch, thanks to both the support from the developers and that of the community through mods.